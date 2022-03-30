Cat loves climbing up on patio screens to chase wild squirrels. Watch

Cats are curious animals that love climbing onto issues and stepping into new areas. People who hold cats as pets know all about their peculiar behaviour and it’s at all times amusing to look at. Like this video of a cat that likes to climb up on patio screens all day lengthy to chase across the wild squirrels. The video will certainly make you chortle out loud.

In the video, the cat is seen climbing up patio screens as it’s always looking out it appears for wild squirrels that hold hovering over. The cat appears to be actually agile and tries to sneakily transfer in direction of the squirrel, solely to scare it away as it may well’t catch it with the display screen in between. The cat can also be seen dangling from the rooftop of the patio display screen with its entrance paws till it falls safely on the bottom. This battle between the animals is actually enjoyable to look at.

Watch the video under:

The video was shot in Longwood, Florida, within the United States.

What are your ideas about this cat making an attempt to catch the squirrels?