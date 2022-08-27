Cat loves posing for the camera while wearing beautiful outfits. Watch viral video

“OMG! That’s so cute,” in all probability that is what you can be inclined to say after seeing the video of a really cute cat named August. The video exhibits the kitty in a stunning outfit posing for the digicam. There is an opportunity that her expressions whereas standing in entrance of the digicam will depart you shocked.

The video was initially posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the cat. It, nonetheless, captured folks’s consideration after being re-shared by the meta-owned platform on their very own web page. “Gingerton,” Instagram wrote giving a twist to a well-liked present Bridgerton.

“August loves dressing up and posing for the camera. ‘Most of her clothes are made by her grandmother, who designs all her outfits,’ says Imlinenla, August’s human. ‘We always try to get inspiration from movies or actresses, even though the designs are not that accurate’,” reads the caption Instagram added whereas sharing the video.

Take a have a look at the publish:

The video has been posted about 21 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered near 14 million views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Many confirmed their reactions by means of coronary heart or fireplace emoticons. “So cute,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Lovely,” expressed one other. Some tagged others to point out them the video.

The cat, August, has over 1.3 lakh followers on Instagram. Her web page is crammed with varied superb movies and pictures that present her in beautiful outfits. It gained’t be unsuitable to say that scrolling by means of her feed is absolutely pleasant. What are your ideas on the video of the cat?