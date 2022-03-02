Cat loves watching television. Watch what it does when human changes the channel

People who love cats and preserve them as pets find out about their idiosyncratic behaviour and traits. Videos of cats the place people have to regulate with their habits are all the time such a delight to observe. Like this video of a cat posted on Instagram which exhibits the furry little animal that loves watching different cats on TV. The cat’s response if the channel is modified is simply hilarious to observe.

In the video, a cat named Milo is seen watching TV whereas comfortably resting on the sofa. But when the human adjustments the TV channel, the cat simply goes and stands in entrance of the TV. Then it simply stares on the house owners ready for them to alter the channel again to exhibiting cats. If they nonetheless don’t do it, the cat finally goes behind the TV and turns it off. “He known what he did,” says the textual content on the video because the cat stares on the human.

“He runs this household,” says the caption of the video. The video was posted on Instagram on January 30 and has over 4 lakh views to this point.

Watch the hilarious video under:

“He gave you the warning glare, then he had to take drastic measures,” an Instagram consumer commented. “You are living in his house,” posted one other together with laughing emojis. “Power move. Literally,” mentioned a 3rd. “And this is why we love Milo,” mentioned one other.

The cat lives in Ohio in accordance with its Instagram bio and it has greater than 87,000 followers.

What are your ideas about this cute video?