Cat or croissant? Watch this cute video to find out for yourself

Do you may have a delicate spot for cute, furry felines and a few baked items? If sure, then you might be in luck as a result of we’ve got simply the precise video that may fulfill your want to take a look at each of these items! This video that has not too long ago been shared on Reddit exhibits a cute cat and an oddly massive croissant. There is an efficient likelihood that this video will certainly make your day.

The video opens to indicate a cat curled up in a cushty manner and sleeping. But proper beside it, is a croissant that appears like it’s just about the identical dimension as this fur child. This video has left many individuals confused and might need the identical impact on you as properly.

This cat video that’s equal components lovable and hilarious was shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Rubric: find the difference?” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/cats. And this video has sparked a number of reactions amongst Redditors who did not perceive if the cat was too small or if the croissant was simply too huge.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Reddit round two days in the past. It has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who stored questioning how huge or small the cat probably is. It has additionally acquired greater than 16,000 upvotes on it thus far.

A Reddit person hilariously wrote, “The size of one of these is very unexpected…” “Either a monster croissant or a very illegally smol kitten,” shared one other. A 3rd Reddit person posted, “It took me way too long to register it, like an optical illusion. ”

What are your ideas on this cute cat video?