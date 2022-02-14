Cat ‘pretends’ to eat leafy greens to make bunny friend feel comfortable. Watch

There are sure movies on the Internet that retains on resurfacing once in a while. Those are the movies that regardless of being previous by no means fail to amuse folks. This video involving a cat and a bunny is a tremendous inclusion to that listing. It is a video that showcases a candy bond of friendship between the furry creatures.

The video was initially posted again in 2019. Since being shared, it has re-surfaced a number of occasions through the years and just lately, on Reddit after a consumer of the platform posted it about 16 hours in the past.

“Although this cat doesn’t like leafy greens she pretends to eat them to make her bunny friend feel comfortable,” reads the caption shared with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to point out a cat and a rabbit in entrance of a plate, crammed with leafy greens, saved on a ground. The rabbit is seen chomping on the meals and the kitty is seen sometimes licking it.

Take a have a look at the lovable video of the bunny and the kitty that will make you say aww – and that too repeatedly:

The video, since being posted, has gathered greater than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied sorts of feedback.

“A cute little family you got there,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “I’ve seen similar behavior before? Like the last time I saw this, it was like one cat was standing guard over the other as it was eating?” shared one other. “One of our cats loves vegetables and will cry until we give him a pea or corn. And will steal beans off the counter during the summer,” expressed a 3rd. “This is one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video of the lovable rabbit and the lovable cat