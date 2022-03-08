Cat pulls down door handle and opens it with ease. Watch

Are you a cat lover? Are you somebody who typically searches for kitty-related content material on the Internet? Are you on the lookout for such a video now? Then here’s a clip that may depart you very blissful. This video portrays a sensible kitty and the way in which it opens a door.

The video was posted on Reddit a couple of hours in the past. It has been shared together with a humorous caption, “We have to lock our doors now that Odin has learned to open them.” Though the video is brief, there’s a probability that you’ll find yourself watching the amusing video greater than as soon as.

The clip opens to point out a cat standing in entrance of a detailed door. Within a couple of moments, the kitty stands on its hind legs and pulls the deal with of the door utilizing its paws. And, the feline succeeds within the first strive. The video ends with the cat coming into inside a room after opening the door.

Take a take a look at the video:

The clip, since being posted about 9 hours in the past, has collected greater than 4,600 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Yep…. my house is child proofed…. for exactly this reason. .. but his name is Ragnar. Lol….18 lbs of Bengal mischief,” shared a Reddit person. “Did you really believe that the Mighty Odin could be stopped by a door? Foolish mortal,” joked one other with a reference to Odin, a God in Norse mythology. “He doesn’t like closed doors man!!!” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?