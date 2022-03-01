Cat reacting to sound of automatic feeder dispensing food is hilariously cute. Watch

Do you usually search the Internet for the movies of cats and canine? Then you’ll have seen the movies that present the reactions of the creatures in relation wi to meals – be it their people opening a packet of chips or stocking meals for his or her furry infants. Those are the clips which might be completely hilarious and completely lovable to observe. There is now a contemporary inclusion to that record. This is a video which reveals the response of a really lovely cat to the sound of computerized feeder dishing out meals. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you guffawing.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured folks’s consideration after being re-shared on Reddit. The video is posted with the caption, “When food is served.” The complete video is a montage of the moments when the cat abruptly runs in direction of the feeder after listening to the sound of the meals being disbursed. Text showing on the display screen additionally provides a context to the video and that too in a witty means. “My cat and his automatic feeder: A love story,” it reads.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day in the past and since being shared, it has collected a number of upvotes. The share, until now, has collected greater than 61,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

“I could watch this forever,” wrote a Reddit person. “It’s so good and every leap was different,” posted one other. “Priorities. This cat has them!” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video of the cat?