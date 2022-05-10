Cat reacts to human asking about its new tie. Video is hilarious and cute

How would a cat look sporting a tie? Even in the event you didn’t ask this query, there may be now a video that may offer you a solution to that very particular question. Shared on Reddit, the video not solely exhibits a kitty with a tie but additionally its response to being requested concerning the clothes merchandise.

The video opens to indicate a cat sitting whereas sporting a tiny crimson tie. Within moments, a person is heard asking the cat, “Do you like your new tie?” To which, the kitty – very slowly – touches its tie. The video is posted with the caption, “He does look smart.”

Take a have a look at the hilariously cute video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 3,300 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous sorts of feedback.

“He’s a very dignified individual. Very handsome Indeed,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “He’s beautiful,” posted one other. “Hello I would like to trade stocks with you,” commented a 3rd. There have been many who wrote that the title of the cat is Walter and there may be additionally a TikTookay web page devoted to the kitty.

What are your ideas on the video?