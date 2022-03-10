Cat relaxes in an unusual way, people find kitty’s pose relatable. Watch

Have you ever seen these movies that don’t present something extraordinary nonetheless people discover them completely relatable? This video, shared on Reddit, is an ideal inclusion to that record. The video reveals a cat enjoyable in an uncommon manner.

The video opens to point out a really lovely cat mendacity on its again on the decrease shelf of a bookshelf whereas trying upward. Though quick, the video is one thing which is completely wonderful to observe.

Take a take a look at the video that has been posted with the caption, “My friends cat has a unique was of relaxing. This pose happens all the time. ”

The video has been posted about 14 hours in the past. The clip, since being shared, has gathered greater than 3,700 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback. Just a few additionally jokingly wrote that the kitty goes by means of existential disaster.

“That’s just his upward facing cat pose,” joked a Reddit consumer. “He’s just doing yoga,” shared one other. “Kitty’s perspective,” posted a 3rd. “That cat has seen things and now is processing,” commented a fourth. “Looks like he’s having an existential crisis. Lol,” expressed a fourth.

Besides the hilarious feedback, some additionally shared how they completely relate to the cat. Just like this particular person who wrote, “Me trying to sleep but then I remember the one cringe thing I did as a child. ” Then this particular person shared, “Yup. Me too, kitty.”

What are your ideas on the video?