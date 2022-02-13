Cat rests comfortably on human’s lap, they ask Reddit what to do next

First time cat or canine people usually discover themselves confused as to methods to cope with sure conditions that come up with their pets. This video that was shared on Reddit exhibits how a primary time cat human could not perceive what to do when their catto slept on their lap and easily refused to maneuver.

The video exhibits how the human recorded it to point out whereas their cat slept on their lap. Along with the video, the poster shared the query that was answered by many within the feedback part. The query reads, “Guys, I’ve never had a cat before. What do I do now? How do I leave this situation?”

Watch the cat video proper right here:

The video was posted on the subReddit r/cats round 20 hours in the past. It has garnered greater than 23,500 upvotes thus far. Many Redditors took to the feedback part to supply their data with humorous and witty feedback as a solution to reply the poster’s query.

“Upside: it gets you out of doing any chores, etc. ‘I can’t. The cat is on me,’ is a 100% acceptable excuse. You can also use this excuse for people to bring you food, drinks, etc,” posted a person, as an answer to this catto-related drawback. To this, one other hilariously replied, “Yes, we call it being ‘cat upon’. Sorry, I can’t do X, I’m cat upon.” “You don’t,” straightforwardly answered one other.

What are your ideas on this cat video?