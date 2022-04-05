Cat rides motorcycle with human while wearing a tiny helmet. Watch

“Cool cat,” or “this is awesome,” are among the many issues that you could be be inclined to say after watching this video of a kitty occurring an journey with its human. It is a type of movies that won’t solely go away you intrigued but in addition make you smile. It is a clip that exhibits a cat driving motorbike with its human and that too whereas carrying a really cute tiny helmet.

The video was initially posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram. The video opens to indicate a motorbike parked along with a street. What is fascinating is {that a} cat, carrying a helmet, can also be seen comfortably sitting on high of the bike. That, nonetheless, will not be every little thing that the video exhibits. The clip additionally captures the kitten driving the bike with its human.

Though shared with none caption, the video is completely entertaining to observe. Take a glance:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected almost 10,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“Omg this is the coolest cat,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “How cool!!” posted one other. “Such a good kitty,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?