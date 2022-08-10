Cat runs to human as if to give them a hug, then this happens. Watch hilarious video

A video displaying how a cat pranked a human was just lately shared on Reddit. If you might be somebody who loves seeing movies of kitties, then this can be a clip that can go away you laughing out loud. There is an opportunity that additionally, you will be tempted to observe it greater than as soon as.

“Embracing for some snuggles when…,” reads the caption posted together with the video shared on Reddit. The video opens to indicate a cat standing in entrance of a human. The particular person opens their arms and squirts to embrace the cat strolling in the direction of them. However, as quickly because the kitty reaches the particular person, it modifications its course and goes to a unique route leaving the human baffled.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted simply 4 hours in the past and since then, it has gathered practically 7,800 upvotes. The put up has prompted folks to share numerous sorts of feedback. A couple of shared their tales involving cats.

“Every cat owner knows this pain,” posted a Reddit consumer. “My cat runs to me, slow blinks, then tries to lead me to the treat cupboard. Cats know we want their love and will do anything for it,” shared one other. “That cat knows exactly what they were doing. The classic fake out,” commented a 3rd. “Interested. Interested. Interested. Suddenly lost interest,” joked a fourth. “Cats being cats,” wrote a fifth.