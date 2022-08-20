Cat shows ‘incredible skills’ while fighting with a piece of paper. Watch adorably funny video

Are you in search of a cat video that will depart you content? Are you in search of a kitty clip that you could be find yourself watching greater than as soon as? If your solutions to the above questions are sure and sure, then here’s a video that will depart you smiling. This video reveals a cat combating with a bit of paper.

Though it’s unknown when or the place the video was first posted, since being shared on Reddit it has gained individuals over. The clip is shared with a caption that reads, “Fighting paper.” The video opens to point out a cat taking a look at a crumbled paper piece. It is how the cat ‘attacks’ it which has left individuals chuckling.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted about 23 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally gathered a number of feedback.

“The enemy can’t predict your next move if you don’t even know your next move either,” posted a Reddit consumer. “I was going to say it’s doing some boxing moves there lmao,” shared one other. “I love how the kid in the background is just used to this and the cat is like ‘STAY CALM! I’LL PROTECT YOU! IT’S OK SMALL HUMAN! GO ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS!’,” expressed a 3rd. “Due to the abrupt, sharp corners on a piece of paper, a cat’s radar has a hard time getting a solid lock on its target. If this happens, a cat will bob and weave its head around to paint the target with more radar waves. Once a full lock has been achieved, the cat strikes,” wrote a fourth.