Cat shows off its long jump skills, gets bamboozled in the end. Watch

The Internet is stuffed with movies that present pets collaborating in challenges put forth by their people. These challenges make them energetic and agile and provides them an opportunity to indicate off their distinctive abilities. Just like this video posted on social media that function two cats. The video is an absolute delight to look at and is sure to stick a large smile in your face.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by a web page devoted to the cats – Mia and Jerrie. The web page has greater than 1.9 lakh followers on Instagram and posts common content material that includes the cats. “Long jump challenge with Jerrie. Mia at the end. Hahaha,” learn the caption accompanying the video with three hashtags, #longjumpchallenge, #catchallenge, and #catgame.

The video reveals the cat named Jerrie collaborating in a protracted leap problem and displaying off its distinctive leaping abilities. However, it will get bamboozled in the long run when one other cat named Mia merely walks on the paper glasses to achieve the opposite aspect.

Watch the viral video beneath:

The video, since being posted on August 5, has raked up 37.2 million views on Instagram. The video has additionally collected 2.2 million likes and the numbers solely appear to be growing.

“Jerry’s mind = blown,” posted a person. “Idk who I’m more impressed with, Jerrie’s skills or Mia’s smarts,” commented one other with a number of emoticons. “Jerrie: wait. I can do that?! That’s not illegal?!” wrote a 3rd with laughing emoticons.