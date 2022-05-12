Cat sits by automatic feeder and stares at human. Hilarious video shows why

Cats are lovely. Period. From their spherical eyes to endearing meows to cute purrs, all of the issues about them are completely heartwarming. Also, there are videos on the Internet that present the fur balls utilizing their appeal to persuade their people to offer them precisely what they need. Just like this lovely cat does with its pet dad.

Shared on the cat named Penny ‘s personal Instagram page. The video is absolutely delightful to watch. The clip opens to show a text insert. “When you sit by the automatic feeder and stare at dad until he feels guilty and gives you a lil bit of food before the scheduled meal time,” it reads.

The video is a montage of a few small clips. It shows the cat sitting beside the automatic feeder and staring at its human. What has now sparked laughter is the cat’s cute manner whereas ready for its plan to succeed.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past on May 1. Since being shared, the clip has collected over 37,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Just a few pet dad and mom took the chance to share tales of their pet infants.

“My cat does this all the time! My cat eat downstairs in our basement, and it’s also where our laundry washer/dryer are. So whenever me or my parents go down to do laundry, he follows us down there and meows at us, with the big doe eyes and looking all cute and innocent. He’ll even get up on his back legs and paw at the door to the bin because he knows exactly where it is,” shared an Instagram person. “UGH one of my cats does this too. Lol, so manipulative,” posted one other. “She is so beautiful,” commented a 3rd. “Mine too, both of them…and it works,” revealed a fourth. “This is so true,” wrote a fifth.

