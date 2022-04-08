Cat sleeps on dog’s bed, this is how the pooch takes its revenge. Watch

Do you usually scroll by means of social media feeds to seek for these movies that present interactions between cats and canine? Then chances are high, you might have seen these movies that showcase cats not letting use their very own beds or play with their very own toys. This video is nearly the identical however with a twist. This video reveals a canine taking its revenge on a cat who sat on its mattress.

The clip was initially posted on TikTok just a few years in the past. It has once more captured individuals’s consideration after being re-shared on Reddit. “Don’t Mind If I Do,” wrote the Reddit consumer who re-shared the video.

The clip opens to point out a cat sitting in an enormous mattress which clearly belongs to the canine standing beside it. Initially, the pooch simply retains wanting on the cat however then it slowly approaches the kitty, climbs onto the mattress and sits on prime of the furry creature.

Take a have a look at the chuckle-inducing video:

The video has been posted about seven hours in the past. Since being shared, it has gathered tons of upvotes. In reality, until now, the video has amassed almost 17,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback. There had been just a few who additionally tried considering what the cat may very well be considering.

“Lmao cat trapped for eternity now,” posted a Reddit consumer. “The cat’s face at the end,” shared one other. “I actually must be mad at you, however that is manner hotter now,” wrote a 3rd. “The dog’s yawn at the end was great. Kind of a sophisticated boredom!” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?