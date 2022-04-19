Cat sleeps soundly on a pile of shoes, because why not? Watch cute video

There is solely no dearth of lovely cat movies on the Internet. And for those who dig such movies that contain cats and kittens, then you could have discovered your self simply on the proper place. This video that has lately been shared on Reddit reveals a cat in all its pure glory. By which, one can imply that the cat merely does because it pleases.

The video is sort of transient however sufficient to make folks perceive that this cat will merely not care about the place it sleeps. This lovely fur child may be seen sleeping on a pile of footwear of all locations! But the funniest a part of the video is that the cat even has a singular slipper on its head that covers its face from the daylight falling on it.

This cat video that’s equal components lovely and hilarious was shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Cats are different.” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/aww. And there’s a good probability that one single have a look at this cute cat video can positively make your day, similar to it has made a number of netizens’.

Take a have a look at this humorous cat video for your self:

The cat video has been posted on Reddit round 22 hours in the past. It has obtained many feedback from individuals who love cats and kittens. It has additionally obtained greater than 550 upvotes on it up to now.

A Reddit consumer hilariously wrote, from the viewpoint of the cat, “Good luck leaving without your shoes, humans!” “I like to think of it as some vast experiment cats the world over participate in. Seeing what it’s like to sleep on every possible object or surface. No matter how uncomfortable it is or how awkward it looks they do it. For cat science!” noticed one other.

What are your ideas on this Reddit video that includes a cute cat?