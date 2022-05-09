Cat sneaks up on dog to give it a hug. Watch adorable video

Cats are cute. Dogs are cute. It isn’t any shock that the movies that characteristic both a cat or a canine are cute too. However, are you aware what’s much more pleasant than that? It is a video that showcases a cat and a canine on the similar time. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that exhibits a candy – and a bit humorous – interplay between a kitty and a pooch.

The video posted on Reddit opens to point out a canine sitting on a ground. A cat, unknown to the pooch, can also be seen strolling towards it very slowly. At one level it looks as if the cat goes to assault the canine. Instead, it hugs the pooch from behind.

The video is posted with the caption “Sneaks up on her for a quick hug.”

Take a have a look at the tremendous cute clip:

The video has been posted some two days in the past. Since being shared, the submit has gathered greater than 2,500 upvotes and counting. The submit has additionally promoted individuals to share varied feedback.

“Aww,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Your void is all legs and tail!!! I love that your dog allows a hug! My dog gets all dramatic when the cats touch her, ” posted one other. “Cats just want love,” expressed a their.

What are your ideas on the video?