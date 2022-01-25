Cat snuggles up with human just to brush against his beard. Watch

Cats are identified to get what they need and that too in tremendous cute methods. This video posted on Reddit exhibits one such incident. The clip exhibits how a cat snuggled as much as his human in a particularly cute manner. However, the rationale why the feline does this isn’t simply to get some cuddles and love but additionally as a result of he has one thing else in thoughts.

The video opens to point out the person and his cat within the body. The man is seen sitting again and enjoyable, as he lets his cat climb on high of him and get his every day quota of cuddles. Soon sufficient, viewers get to see that the cat is within the temper to get some scratches, not from the person however from his beard.

“He always jumps on me to do this. Think he likes my beard,” reads the caption of this humorous pet video. It was accompanied by the emoji of a bearded man. The video ends with the person and his cat having fun with one another’s firm.

Watch it right here:

Since being posted on the subreddit r/aww round two days in the past, this video has garnered greater than 37,000 upvotes. It has additionally accrued a number of feedback from cat lovers.

“He’s jealous that you have hair and he doesn’t,” joked a Redditor, referencing the truth that the cat within the video is in truth a hairless cat. “He’s scent marking you, claiming you as his human, and yeah, he probably likes the beard,” identified one other. “My Sphynx does the same thing! Such a daddy’s boy,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this cute cat video?