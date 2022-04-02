Cat struggles while trying to catch ping pong ball. People relate to the video

Have you ever tried catching a bouncing ping pong ball as a child? Then chances are you’ll understand how laborious it’s to catch these small balls. In truth, it’s a battle. If this cat may communicate, likelihood is it could say the identical because the furry creature is going through the identical drawback – attempting laborious to catch a bouncy ping pong ball and failing.

The video was initially posted on TikTookay. However, it captured individuals’s consideration after being re-posted on Instagram. “So close,” the video is shared with this caption.

The clip opens to point out an individual throwing a ping pong ball in the direction of a cat sleeping on the ground. Almost immediately, the cat will get up and tries its greatest to catch the ball.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 16 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 7,800 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The video has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“Now I know what to get my cat for his birthday,” wrote an Instagram person. “To be fair this is what I look like trying to catch a ping pong ball also,” posted one other. “This is so cute,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?