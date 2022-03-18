Cat stuck under pile of rubble in Ukraine rescued. Watch viral video

A video of a cat rescued from underneath a pile of rubble in Ukraine’s Kharkiv has gone viral on-line. Shared on the official Facebook web page of State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the center touching video has now left many emotional.

The video opens to indicate the rescuers digging by means of particles to achieve the cat. A caption posted together with the video additionally explains the incident in particulars. Written in Ukrainian, when loosely translated, the caption explains that the troopers dug up the cat whereas underneath hearth from the Russian forces. They additionally defined that after the rescue the kitty was handed over to a lady who promised to deal with it. They additionally ended the story with a line that claims, “This is one little story of great Ukraine. Our story.”

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past on March 15. Since being shared, the video has been re-posted by many throughout varied social media websites. It has additionally gathered greater than 5,000 likes from individuals. Many additionally posted completely different feedback.

“Thank you guys for your humanity! God bless you,” reads a remark when translated from Ukrainian. “You are just incredible! Thank you for the rescue!,” says one other. Most individuals thanked the rescuers for saving the furry creature.

What are your ideas on the rescue video?