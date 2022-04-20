Cat tries smacking dog with its paw, pooch does this to take revenge. Watch

A video of a canine taking its revenge on a cat that attempted to smack the pooch with its paw has became a supply of leisure for a lot of. Shared on Reddit, the video might depart you chuckling too. It can be a kind of clips that you could be find yourself watching greater than as soon as.

The video opens to indicate a cat and a canine sitting on a sofa. The kitty is seen wagging its tail with the pooch it. Then, with none provocation, the cat out of the blue tries to smack the canine utilizing its paw. The pooch, nevertheless, escapes the sudden assault and promptly takes its revenge.

We received’t give away all the pieces, so check out the video. And, don’t miss the cat’s response on the finish:

The video has been posted about two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered almost 750 upvotes. It has additionally acquired tons of reactions from individuals. Just a few additionally tried imaging what the canine or a cat might be pondering.

“Hilarious! That face!” wrote a Reddit consumer. “A smart dog and a cat that didn’t see it coming…too funny!” posted one other. “That was hilarious! Also, you have a great laugh,” shared a 3rd. “Hahaha, the death stare from the kitty, the wide eyes are especially funny. ..,” shared a fourth. “That’s so cute,” commented a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?