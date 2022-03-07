Cat tries to stand up on haunches to make itself bigger as hack for being scared

Cats and their bizarre and peculiar traits are at all times such a delight to see. Videos of cats being goofy and attempting to look intimidating are so humorous to observe. Like this video posted on Instagram which exhibits how a cat ought to act when it’s scared. The cat tries to face up on its haunches and lifts its physique up in order to not be scared and look greater. But does it succeed whereas doing this hack?

In the video, a cat named Cheeto, which is orange in color, raises itself up and tries to look intimidating however its eyes appear to be it’s afraid of one thing. “When you get scared of something, puff your hair as big as you can puff it and then you look scarier and bigger too,” says the voiceover of the video.

However, in a humorous twist, it doesn’t appear to work out for the cat because it makes a fast sprint and runs behind the desk.

“The only thing I’m scared of is your disgusting germs on my forehead,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“I love that super-fast getaway!” commented an Instagram consumer. “Cheeto you are so funny!!!!! I love all your videos and posts,” posted one other. A 3rd commented, “You scared me!” “What scared you so much love you sweetie!” stated one other.

The video was posted 14 hours in the past and has acquired greater than 5,000 views up to now. The cat Cheeto has over 13,000 followers on Instagram. “Little pumpkin pie with the spice of deviation,” says the bio of the cat.

What do you concentrate on this hilarious video?