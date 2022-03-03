Cat ‘tries’ watermelon phone charger hack, video ends with a hilarious twist

The Internet is crammed with numerous sorts of hacks that are apparently geared toward making folks’s lives higher. There are additionally these videos that show people – or on this case a cat – recreating the methods to find out their authenticity. This video reveals the cat making an attempt out the watermelon telephone charger hack. There is an opportunity that the completely outlandish and pretend trick will depart you laughing out loud.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page known as That Little Puff. This web page is crammed with movies of a cat in a chef hat named Puff ‘trying’ out numerous recipes or reviewing totally different hacks. “Puff is going to expose all the internet lies,” reads the caption posted together with the video of the cat.

The video opens to indicate a person pouring Coca Cola inside a heart-shaped carving in a watermelon. Chargers are additionally seen hooked up to the fruit with their different ends linked to totally different telephones. The particular person after pouring the beverage is seen placing Mentos within the liquid. And what occurs subsequent will both make you snort or roll your eyes – as a result of the telephones begin charging. The clip then reveals the lovable catto making an attempt the hack and getting the ‘same’ outcome however after all, with a bit of assist from a wi-fi charger tapped under the desk.

The video, apart from displaying the watermelon-related occasion, additionally reveals the furry creature ‘trying’ out different hacks. While a few of them work, others develop into as faux because the charging hack.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 4 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 55,000 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback.

“Puff I can’t get enough of the sound of your laugh – the charger under the table,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “I like the shaking hands of the puff while piercing the balloon so hilarious,” shared one other. “Go Puff,” posted a 3rd. Many additionally showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?