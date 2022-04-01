Cat very politely asks human to pick it up and cuddle. Watch wholesome video

Cats are recognized to be very specific about what they need and when. The Internet can also be crammed with movies that showcase the lovable furry creatures demanding some a lot wanted pets and kisses from their people. This video shared on Instagram exhibits one thing related. It does present a cat asking a human to choose it up and cuddle however in a really well mannered manner. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you with a smile.

The clip was initially posted on an Instagram web page that’s devoted to the cat in query, named Teddie and its kitty sibling Casper. The video was initially posted on March 20 with the caption, “Teddie asking very politely for a picky up & a cuddle… meow.” It, nevertheless, captured folks’s consideration after being not too long ago shared on one other Instagram web page.

The video opens to indicate a person sitting in entrance of a desk with a cat standing on it. Within moments, the cat slowly extends its paw in the direction of the person and begins meowing. What occurs subsequent is completely heartening to look at.

The video has been shared about 14 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered practically 60,000 likes and the numbers are rapidly growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous feedback.

“That’s not a cat that’s the Lorax,” wrote an Instagram consumer referencing a personality from the animated movie The Lorax. “Heartwarming video brought tears to my eyes. Lovely man and lovely cat,” posted one other. “I will never understand how some cats are so content with attention like this and others will literally try to dismember your hand if you get too close,” shared one other. “Warm me up hooman!” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?