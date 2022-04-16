Cat visits places around house she has never seen before. Watch how she reacts

Cat videos are enjoyable to look at and extra so these movies that present the kitties reacting to one thing new. Just just like the scenario showcased on this video that captures the response of a fur ball named Bobbie to being proven totally different locations round the home. The clip is posted on the private Instagram web page of the kitty.

The video opens to point out an individual holding the cat. A textual content insert additionally seems on the display explaining what is definitely occurring. “Showing out cat places she’s probably never seen before in our house,” it reads. The video then goes on to point out the totally different locations that the kitty discovers whereas on a tour with its human.

“Meowgical mystery tour,” reads the caption posted together with the video. Take a take a look at the fantastic clip.

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 35,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback.

“Always with the look of complete shock,” wrote an Instagram person. “OMG! She is so curious, this is so Cute,” posted one other. “A whole new world,” joked a 3rd. “We do this with our kitty too! Love showing her new places in the house!” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?