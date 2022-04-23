Cat wants human to keep petting it. Watch video to see what it does

Cute cat movies are all the time healthful to look at. Those are the videos that always go away folks with a smile on their face. Just like this clip of a really cute kitty asking its human to maintain petting it. Shared on Reddit, the video is simply too candy to deal with.

“This is after 10 minutes of petting…,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The video opens to point out an individual resting their hand on a desk. Within moments, a cat seems from the aspect of the desk and grabs the hand with its paws. We gained’t spoil the enjoyable by giving freely all the things, so check out the video to see what occurs subsequent:

The video has been posted two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 48,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous feedback.

“Sooo cute! And the fluffy tail is so majestic!” wrote a Reddit consumer. “That was so sweet and cute,” posted one other. “She does not give you permission to stop,” joked a 3rd. “Pet the cat,” shared a fourth. A number of others too urged the particular person to fulfil the demand of their cat and pet it.

What are your ideas on the video?