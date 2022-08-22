Cat wants mom but has to ‘settle for’ dad’s lap instead. Watch funny video

If you’re somebody who has been elevating pets together with different people, then you’ll most likely have a good concept about the truth that these pets most undoubtedly have a favorite. Just like the truth that a selected cat in a video that has just lately been shared on Instagram and has been going viral, undoubtedly loves mother greater than dad. One will get to see the hilariously fed up expression on a part of the cat when it may be seen lounging on its dad’s lap. It turns into clear by way of a textual content insert on this video that the cat prefers its mother over its dad in terms of affection. “Mommy will be right back lil kitty,” the cat video is captioned.

The textual content insert it begins with reads, “When the only open lap option is dad’s, but you’re desperate.” One understands that the cat might actually be desirous to do anything aside from being on its dad’s lap. The hilarious expression on its face has amused a number of folks and is more likely to have the identical impact on you as effectively.

Watch it beneath:

Posted on July 6, this cat video has over 81,000 views on it to this point.

“Mood,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Why he look mad? Also, pretty cat,” posted one other. “Not impressed,” shared a 3rd.