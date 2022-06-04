Cat who attended every online lecture with human graduates with her. See pics

A cat is receiving a lot of love from people after its human shared photos of the fluffy creature in commencement apparel. The publish has additionally gained folks over. There is an opportunity that it’ll have the identical impact on you too.

Instagram consumer who goes by Franny posted the pictures on her web page. “Yes, my cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from The University of Texas at Austin together,” she wrote whereas posting the pictures of her and her pet kitty. The photos present them each wearing the same manner.

Take a have a look at the publish:

The publish has been shared just a few days in the past. Since being posted, it has gathered tons of feedback from folks. Many wrote how a lot they liked the entire state of affairs. There is an opportunity that the feedback will make you nod in settlement too.

“Love this! Congratulations to you both,” posted an Instagram consumer. “So cute,” expressed one other. “This is wholesome,” commented a 3rd. “Super cute and congrats! Do you have any tips for making cat-sized caps and gowns?” wrote a fourth. To which, the girl shared that she bought the objects for her cat on-line. There had been additionally some who posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Franny additionally shared a Twitter publish with similar caption and photos. The University of Texas at Austin, the place they graduated from, additionally posted a reply. “Congratulations to you both,” they wrote.

Take a have a look at the tweets:

Congratulations to you each 🤘🐱 — UT Austin (@UTAustin) May 22, 2022

What are your ideas on the publish?