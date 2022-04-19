Catalan independence leaders targeted by spyware, says rights group

Catalonia’s regional head accused Spain of spying on its residents Monday after a rights group claimed that his telephone and dozens of others belonging to Catalan pro-independence figures had been contaminated by spy ware from sovereign states.

Citizen Lab’s digital rights group found that greater than 60 folks had been linked to the Catalan separatist actions. This included a number of European Parliament members, different legal professionals, and activists. The spy ware was made by Israel’s NSO Group.

NSO claimed that the allegations had been false.

Pere Aragones, the Catalan chief, tweeted “It’s a disgrace.” “This is an extremely serious attack against democracy and fundamental rights.”

He described using surveillance software program as “crossing a red line” and demanded clarifications from the Spanish authorities.

NSO, which sells the software program as a device for regulation enforcement, claimed that Citizen Lab and Amnesty International weren’t concerned within the investigation, however had printed different research about Pegasus. They additionally acknowledged that NSO’s reviews focused the corporate with inaccurate and unsubstantiated info.

“Information regarding these allegations is, yet again false and could not relate to NSO products for technological or contractual reasons,” a spokesperson acknowledged through electronic mail, with out explaining why.

Citizen Lab, Toronto, stated that the majority the infections occurred between 2017 and 2020 following the Catalonia independence bid. This was in response to the disaster that erupted in Spain.

The firm acknowledged that it could not conclusively attribute spying operations to any particular entity, however added: “Strong circumstantial proof suggests a nexus between Spanish authorities.”

Citizen Lab began its investigation in 2020 after a number of Catalan lawmakers had been warned by researchers utilizing Facebook’s on the spot messaging service WhatsApp that their telephones had been hacked.

Fernando Marlaska, the Interior Minister, denied that any Spanish intelligence companies or authorities had been concerned.

Newspaper El Pais reported later that the software program was accessible to Spain’s intelligence company CNI.

Amnesty International urged Spain to analyze using Pegasus and reveal whether or not it was a consumer of NSO.

Pegasus has been known as out by the European Union’s knowledge safety watchdog, in response to allegations that it was being utilized by consumer governments for spying on journalists, rights activists and politicians.

It was reported final week that the software program had focused a number of EU officers. NSO acknowledged in an announcement that the hacking makes an attempt weren’t its fault and stated the focusing on described couldn’t have occurred with NSO’s instruments.

