Catalan rural drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins Berlin film festival

This yr’s Berlinale was in-person for the primary time in two years however held a shorter competitors than typical, with strict rules for audiences simply as Covid-19 infections had been peaking in Germany.

There had been 18 movies from 15 nations vying for the Golden Bear, with the jury led by Indian-born American director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”).

Simón, 35, devoted the prize to her household, saying that “without them and my closeness to this world I wouldn’t have been able to tell this story”.

The Berlinale is now the third main European movie pageant in a row to award its prime prize to a girl director, following Cannes and Venice final yr.

German-Turkish comic Meltem Kaptan, 41, gained the pageant’s second ever gender-neutral performing prize for her efficiency in “Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W. Bush”.

The movie by German director Andreas Dresen tells the true story of a mom’s battle to deliver her son again from Guantanamo Bay.

Kaptan devoted the award “to all the mothers whose love is stronger than borders”.

‘Sly humour’

On an enormous evening for girls, France’s Claire Denis clinched greatest director for “Both Sides of the Blade”, a tense love story that stars Juliette Binoche as a girl caught between two males — her longtime companion Jean and her elusive ex Francois.

The Hollywood Reporter referred to as it a “smart, moody, superbly acted melodrama”, whereas Britain’s Screen Daily stated Binoche and co-star Vincent Lindon, who performs Jean, had been “at the top of their game”.

“The Novelist’s Film”, an understated drama from South Korean director Hong Sang-soo with a small solid of characters who reconnect by likelihood within the suburbs of Seoul, bagged second prize.

Variety referred to as it a “gently circuitous, conversation-driven charmer”, whereas the Hollywood Reporter praised its “sly humour and insights into the insecurities of the artistic process”.

Third prize went to “Robe of Gems”, a gritty Mexican crime drama from writer-director Natalia Lopez Gallardo that explores the trauma inflicted on households in Mexico when kinfolk go lacking.

The award for greatest screenplay went to Laila Stieler for her work on “Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W. Bush”.

“Everything Will be OK”, Cambodian Rithy Panh’s exploration of a dystopian future the place animals have enslaved people and brought over the world, gained a Silver Bear for creative contribution.

And Michael Koch’s meditation on demise and loss set within the Alps, “A Piece of Sky”, acquired a particular point out.

The solid of Alcarràs on the pink carpet throughout the 72nd Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 15, 2022. (Photo by Stefanie LOOS / AFP)

‘Vulnerable childhood’

Set in Catalonia, “Alcarràs” follows the story of the Sole clan, a big, tight-knit household who spend their summers choosing peaches of their orchard in a small village.

But when they’re threatened with eviction attributable to new plans for the land, which embrace slicing down the peach timber and putting in photo voltaic panels, the members of the family begin to drift aside.

Variety referred to as it a “lovely, bittersweet agricultural drama”, praising Simón’s “warm affinity for this alternately parched and verdant landscape”.

“I think that this way of farming does not have much of a future,” Simón advised AFP forward of the premiere of the movie on Tuesday.

“There is very little price regulation, there are more and more big companies that are farming… Only in organic farming do I see some hope, because it is a kind of farming that is difficult to do in a big way,” she stated.

Simón additionally stated she loved working with youngsters for the movie.

“It’s natural for me, I think it has to do with the fact that I had a somewhat vulnerable childhood, I identify with them,” she stated.