Catalonia pardons hundreds of women executed for ‘witchcraft’

Catalonia’s parliament has formally pardoned a whole lot of girls who had been executed for “witchcraft” between the fifteenth and 18th centuries.

MPs within the Spanish area permitted a decision on Wednesday that rehabilitates the reminiscence of greater than 700 girls who had been “tried, tortured and executed”.

Pro-independence and left-wing MPs stated the ladies had been “victims of misogynistic persecution” and have referred to as for a few of Catalonia’s streets to be named after the persecuted “witches”.

Historians imagine that almost all of “witchcraft” executions in Spain happened within the northeastern area. Catalonia was additionally one of many first areas in Europe the place anti-witchcraft acts had been carried out in 1471.

The Catalonian parliament used analysis by the native scientific journal Sapiens and Barcelona historian Pau Castell to name for the decision.

Witches had been continuously blamed for the sudden dying of kids or for pure disasters and poor harvests, Castell stated.

An estimated 50,000 individuals had been condemned to dying for “witchcraft across Europe” between 1580 and 1630, round 80% of whom had been girls.

More than 100 European historians just lately signed a manifesto entitled “They weren’t witches, they were women”.

A big majority of 114 MPs voted in favour of the pardon, whereas 14 had been towards and 6 abstained from voting.

The Spanish area of Navarre had already addressed the historic persecution of “witches,” in addition to Norway, Switzerland, and Scotland.