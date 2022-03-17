Catalytic Converter Thefts In Michigan: Why Are They Happening?

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Theft of catalytic converters will not be new in Michigan as dozens of instances are open all throughout the state over the stolen automobile half.

“A catalytic converter can be worth as scrap metal, anywhere from $75 to up to $600 or $700, sometimes even more. It’s very little risk for a large gain,” mentioned Wayne Moody, director of automotive service know-how at Northwestern Michigan College.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating about 35 catalytic converter thefts over the previous 12 months.

“With the catalytic converters, basically a lot of it is tied to the materials that are used to make up the catalytic converters and those are quite valuable at this time,” mentioned Capt. Randy Fewless.

“On average, a catalytic converter replacement on a vehicle could run $500 to over $2,000,” Moody mentioned.

With the way in which they are often simply stolen and offered, the worry is the thefts will proceed occurring.

“I think it’s going to get worse because the prices of these metals are going to only go up, and I’m hoping there will be some legislation and laws in place to puts some checks and balances and IDs on where these components are coming from,” Moody mentioned.

The sheriff’s workplace says they don’t have any leads on who’s liable for the thefts and are searching for anybody who could have data.