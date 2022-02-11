‘Catastrophic’ safety fears over chronic staff shortages at Perth children’s prison

She stated ongoing lockdowns, restricted out of doors time, no college or academic applications, and diminished entry to medical, counselling and assist providers would gasoline rising unrest. Loading “There are more mental health issues, violent incidents and damage to cells, with 60-65 cells currently out of order. Under these conditions, there can be little or no rehabilitation,” Ms Hendon stated. “We need to see an immediate and significant increase in staffing levels so that staff and detainees at Banksia Hill are both physically and mentally safe from harm. “Our members are calling on the department to honour their commitment to ‘no staff left alone’ and a 2:8 staff to detainee ratio, as a minimum.

“Without addressing these basic measures, conditions at Banksia Hill will continue to deteriorate.” Corrective Services Minister Bill Johnston stated it wasn’t so simple as taking folks off the road to fill youth detention jobs as a result of it required particular coaching that even grownup jail officers must bear. “We know that the centre is not fully staffed. And we’re desperate to find additional people to fill the vacancies that we have,” he stated on Thursday. “We’ve run a college for extra workers in September final yr, we began one other one in December, we’re beginning one other one this month, and there’ll be one other one in April. “We’ve additionally canvassed jail officers to see whether or not any of the jail officers will probably be ready to switch over to be [youth detention officers}.

“We cannot direct prison officers to become YDOs because it’s completely separate legislation and separate jobs.” He denied ever saying there was no staffing issue at Banksia Hill, despite a NITV report suggesting the contrary, saying: “In fact, I’ve told the union and I’ve told everybody who talks to me that there are a series of serious problems at Banksia Hill.” Banksia’s poor record of high staff turnover, dating back years, and claims of abuses of detainees from Amnesty International in 2018 were all downplayed by Mr Johnston saying: “Amnesty International never visited the centre.” “I agree that we want strong and stable leadership at the centre, and I’ll continue to talk to the department about achieving that but to ask me to intervene illegally in appointing who runs the centre is not something that I will do,” he said.

Loading “I’ve spoken to the people at the centre about the stress for the staff around them. One of the reasons that they’re under stress, is you have a difficult cohort to manage, who have been attacking the staff.” When asked about children locked down for days on end, which was cited in the Perth Children’s Court on Thursday, Mr Johnston said he had no knowledge of it happening. “I was with the commissioner for corrections and the director general of the department today, and neither of them have told me that,” he said. In a written statement, a justice department spokesperson said initiatives were underway to improve the provision of service at Banksia Hill Detention Centre.