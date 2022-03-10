Caterpillar to suspend its facilities in Russia – statement

US-based development equipment producer Caterpillar has

introduced suspensions of its manufacturing facility operations in

Russia due to sanctions and disruptions within the chain of

provides, Trend

stories citing TASS.

“Operations in Russia have turn out to be more and more difficult,

together with provide chain disruptions and sanctions, and we’re

suspending operations in our Russian manufacturing amenities,”

Caterpillar stated.

“We acknowledge this can be a time of unimaginable uncertainty for our

valued workers, and we are going to proceed to search for methods to assist

them,” it added.

The Caterpillar plant in Russia has been functioning since

2000.