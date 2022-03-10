Europe
Caterpillar to suspend its facilities in Russia – statement
US-based development equipment producer Caterpillar has
introduced suspensions of its manufacturing facility operations in
Russia due to sanctions and disruptions within the chain of
provides, Trend
stories citing TASS.
“Operations in Russia have turn out to be more and more difficult,
together with provide chain disruptions and sanctions, and we’re
suspending operations in our Russian manufacturing amenities,”
Caterpillar stated.
“We acknowledge this can be a time of unimaginable uncertainty for our
valued workers, and we are going to proceed to search for methods to assist
them,” it added.
The Caterpillar plant in Russia has been functioning since
2000.