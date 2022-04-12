Catholic charity says staff, family killed in Mariupol

Two Ukrainian Caritas employees and 5 of their family members have been killed in Mariupol, the Catholic charity stated Tuesday, including they possible died a month in the past.

“The tragic attack probably took place on March 15, when a tank fired shots at the building of the Caritas center in Mariupol, killing the two staff members and five of their relatives,” it stated in an announcement.

A report on the Vatican’s information portal, Vatican News, stated the tank was Russian, citing unnamed “local Caritas sources.”

Russian troops have been battling for weeks to take management of strategically positioned Mariupol, forward of an anticipated huge onslaught throughout japanese Ukraine, as defending forces strive desperately to carry them again.

Difficulties in speaking with these contained in the besieged metropolis have meant particulars of civilian casualties have been scarce and exhausting to confirm.

Caritas stated it was not capable of definitively say what had occurred, but it surely believed the 2 feminine employees members “and their family took refuge in the center during the shelling.”

“This dramatic news leaves the Caritas family horrified and shocked,” stated Aloysius John, secretary normal of Caritas Internationalis, slamming “the indiscriminate massacre of civilians.”

Russia is believed to be making an attempt to attach occupied Crimea with Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas, and has laid siege to Mariupol, as soon as house to greater than 400,000 individuals.

