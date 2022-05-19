Catholic school teachers vote to strike over pay and conditions

“Teachers are leaving the profession and graduates are not entering it,” Northam mentioned.

The Independent Education Union has been negotiating a brand new enterprise settlement for its members within the 11 Catholic dioceses throughout the state, asking for a ten to fifteen per cent pay rise over two years, much less paperwork, and extra planning time.

The union’s NSW/ACT department president, Chris Wilkinson, mentioned lecturers had been exhausted and had no extra to provide.

“We urge employers to listen to teachers and support staff, hear our voices and pay us what we deserve,” he mentioned.

The strike motion will embody rallies all through NSW and the ACT, together with at Sydney Town Hall.