Cat’s favourite way to snuggle with mom is the same since he was a kitten. Watch

For individuals who have pets, be it cats or canine, it turns into a cherished reminiscence when these fur infants proceed doing one thing as an grownup as they did as a child. Just like this one video that has been shared on Reddit that’s fairly relatable for all pet mother and father. This is as a result of many pets behave equally in maturity as they did after they had been tiny little kittens or puppies.

The caption of this video that has been shared on Reddit, explains and gives extra context to what’s occurring on this video. It reads, “Favourite spot since he was a kitten.” The video opens to point out snippets from the time when this explicit cat was once a kitten and snuggled up in a really particular manner with its mother. The kitten will be seen resting on its mother’s chest, as she recorded these movies.

This cute cat video has been shared on the subReddit named r/aww and can probably be counted as a throwback video as nicely. The cat continues to snuggle up in the identical manner as he did when he was a kitten, in the exact same spot. Except that now, a lot with out his data, he’s a lot bigger and covers his mother’s face from the view.

Watch the cat video that’s equal elements cute and hilarious proper right here:

The video has acquired over 64,000 upvotes on it up to now. The cat video was shared on Reddit just a bit greater than 17 hours in the past and has managed to obtain a number of feedback from individuals who love cats and kittens.

A Reddit consumer relates, “One of our cats is named Scarf for this reason.” Another particular person narrates, “There was a friend’s Doberman who when it was a puppy, it would lay, curled up in my criss-crossed legs, like they were a dog bed. I hadn’t seen him for a long time. When I came over again, he was huge, but still tried to lay on my criss-crossed legs.” A 3rd writes, “This is how my cat sleeps almost every night. I’ll tuck my foot under my other leg and make a little triangle for him to curl up in. He actually pouts around bedtime till I make him his little nest so we can cuddle and go to sleep. I absolutely love it”

What are your ideas on this adorably sleepy kitten that’s now a sleepy cat?