Cats find a new game to entertain themselves, it involves a door. Watch

A video of two cats taking part in a sport with assist of a door has become a supply of enjoyment for a lot of. Shared on Reddit, the video may additionally make your day brighter. There is an opportunity the clip may even depart you grinning from ear to ear.

“This is Coco and Cheddar’s favorite game right now. I could watch them play it all day,” reads the caption posted together with the fantastic video. The clip opens to point out one of many cats tapping the paw of one other kitty. What, nonetheless, is humorous is that the opposite kitty just isn’t seen completely and one can see solely their paw which they’ve prolonged from beneath a door.

We received’t give away every little thing, so watch your complete video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1,700 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Cheddar seems to be the more chill fighter. Coco clearly takes the fight game very seriously. Definitely a couple of high energy kitty’s there,” wrote a Reddit person. “At my house we always called this ‘paws under the door’ and it’s one of my favorite sports of all time,” expressed one other. To which, the person who posted the video replied, “It’s the best spectator sport ever.”

“Yes!! I could watch for hours as well!!” commented a 3rd. “I’m glad this is a on a continuous loop, because I could watch this all day too,” shared a fourth. There have been additionally some who wrote “adorable” whereas reacting to the video.

What are your ideas on the video?