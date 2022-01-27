Cats get the better of Illawarra again

The Perth Wildcats have crushed Illawarra for the second time in lower than per week and but once more it has been their superstars who’ve led the best way.

The dynamic duo of Bryce Cotton and Vic Law had been unstoppable. Cotton scored 28 factors and Law completed with 24 as Perth gained 94-80.

Cotton ran wild throughout the second quarter and had phrases with the Illawarra bench as they desperately searched for tactics to cease him. His recreation included three three-pointers, six rebounds and two assists.

Law had solely six factors at half-time however as soon as he received on a roll, Illawarra couldn’t guard him.

The Wildcats largest names have been a category above all season and their capability to dominate at completely different intervals of the identical recreation has left opposition groups scratching their heads searching for solutions.

“We play what’s in front of us,” Cotton stated.

Camera Icon Vic Law places down a one-handed dunk. Credit: Jason McCawley / Getty Images

“If you have two guys in front of you, there’s probably a good chance somebody else is open so you’ve just got to find the open man. Luckily we’ve got unselfish players. These past few games we have had different spurts for different players who are rolling and I think that’s just a testament to how unselfish we are as a team.

“It was a typical Vic performance. He’s gelling very well. He makes big shots when we need it and the one thing I like about him is he plays both ends just as hard.”

Todd Blanchfield was additionally incredible off the bench with 14 factors and large man Matt Hodgson produced 4 blocks.

Perth went some technique to fixing their poor begins by solely trailing by one level at quarter time.

The Hawks nonetheless opened up and eight level lead within the first interval, however couldn’t proceed with that momentum.

“If you’re Scott Morrison you are thinking if we get off to a good start, we win this by 20-plus,” commentator Peter Hooley stated.

“They have weapons everywhere.”

Antonius Cleveland lit up the sport early and he was clearly Illawarra’s finest participant. Cleveland scored 22 factors, had seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Justinian Jessup scored 17 factors and Tyler Harvey completed with 16.

Wildcats vice-captain Mitch Norton obtained an unintentional elbow to the face throughout the first quarter however nonetheless performed for 22 minutes and didn’t endure any harm.

The Wildcats will now head to Sydney on Sunday to face the Kings