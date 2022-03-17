Cat’s list of why its human might be a ‘red flag’ may have you laughing. Watch

If you’re a common on the Internet, then it’s possible you’ll be acquainted with the time period ‘red flag.’ If not, we’re right here to tell you that it means an indication which may go unnoticed however might imply that somebody or one thing could be poisonous. In this video that was first posted on the Instagram web page devoted to a cat named Milo and later reshared by the web page named Cats Doing Things, viewers can see a catto model of it.

The video opens to point out the cat sitting on a settee with a smooth blanket by its aspect. At this level begins the checklist of issues that the lovable cat finds to be a ‘red flag’ in its human. The checklist options many issues starting from how bringing a doggo sibling dwelling could be pointless. Even leaving for work when it’s a human’s solely responsibility to serve the kitty, is appeared down upon by it.

The checklist additionally options how the cat was about to name CPS or Cat Protective Services when its human was simply 5 minutes late when it got here to feeding it. The caption that this cat video was shared with reads, “Watch out for these red flags in your humans.” This cat named Milo is kind of well-known on Instagram and goes by the title Mr. Milo the Chonk and has greater than 89,500 followers.

Watch the cat video under:

This video was posted on Instagram round two days in the past and it has to date garnered virtually 1.2 million views. It has additionally gathered many feedback from individuals who couldn’t cease laughing at this hilarious tackle the Gen-Z favorite time period ‘red flag.’

An Instagram person took to the feedback part in an effort to hilariously write, “You may be entitled to compensation.” “I’m a walking red flag then,” reads one other remark. It is full with a couple of laughing face emojis. A 3rd remark reads, “Wow! They called us out, didn’t they?”

What are your ideas on this cat video that’s equal components lovable and hilarious?