Cats listen patiently as human plays wonderful tune on piano. Watch

It is commonly stated that music has the ability to go away one mesmerised. Turns out, the saying is true not only for people however cats too – or that’s what this glorious video suggests. Shared on Instagram, the video exhibits a couple of cats patiently listening to an exquisite tune performed by their human on piano.

Sarper Duman, who’s a pianist by occupation, posted the video on his private Instagram web page which is crammed with different comparable clips too. He additionally shared an extended model of the clip on his YouTube channel.

“There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats…Albert Schweitzer,” he wrote whereas posting the fantastic video.

We received’t give away what the clip exhibits, so have a look:

The video, since being posted earlier this month, has gathered over one lakh views. On YouTube too, the clip has accrued practically 9,300 views. People on each the platforms posted numerous feedback to showcase their appreciations for the video.

“Your music is wonderful. So peaceful and comforting,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Love the way they love you and the three tier bed arrangement is wonderful,” posted one other. “This looks like heaven,” expressed a 3rd. Many additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

People on YouTube too expressed comparable notions. Just like this consumer of the video platform who wrote, “Love the beautiful music and adorable cats relaxing.” Another particular person wrote, “Wonderful. The cats have gathered around you again and are enjoying the beautiful music. Thanks for the great video Sarper.” And, that is what a 3rd particular person shared, “Thank you for this interlude from all the insanity in the world just now — I had a few minutes of forgetfulness just listening to the beauty of your piano playing and watching your cats peacefully lounging nearby. Hugs from the UK. ”

What are your ideas on the video?