Cats thump GWS behind Cameron’s five goals

A robust first quarter from Jeremy Cameron has haunted his former membership and obtained Geelong’s inconsistent AFL season again on observe.

Cameron had three objectives by quarter time towards Greater Western Sydney and completed with 5, serving to the Cats lead from begin to end and win 12.15 (88) to 4.11 (35) at Manuka Oval on Saturday night.

He obtained assist from Tyson Stengle, who slotted three elegant objectives, whereas it began within the center with a formidable show from Mitch Duncan who had 16 disposals within the first time period.

The win moved the Cats to 5-3 for the season whereas it leaves the Giants all however eradicated from the finals race at 2-6.

Ahead by 20 factors at halftime, Stengle and Cameron each snapped objectives in a two-minute span within the third time period to interrupt the GWS battle, whereas the previous Giant made it 5 within the final as Geelong blew the margin proper out.

Earlier, he wasted little time making an explosive influence with two equivalent set-shot snaps from 50m and the boundary line, whereas he added a 3rd from the identical pocket inside the primary quarter.

That helped the Cats capitalise on some lax GWS strain and their sturdy begin continued when Brad Close discovered room to fit one on the run.

But the Giants’ Jesse Hogan and Toby Greene pulled objectives again to remain inside 13 factors at quarter time.

Greene made it two in a row through a high-flying mark inside 50 because the Giants strengthened across the floor, earlier than Stengle soccered the ball house with a intelligent end and Tom Hawkins curled a aim house from the pocket to pinch a 20-point halftime break.

Duncan carved the Giants up at will and had 33 touches, whereas Patrick Dangerfield impressed on his return to the facet with 28.

Accuracy in entrance of aim actually did not assist GWS, who completed with 4.11.

Isaac Cumming was finest for the Giants having discovered 29 disposals and 12 rebound 50s, with 25 of these possessions kicks.

Hogan may draw some scrutiny post-game having struck Jed Bews with an elbow pursuing the soccer early within the contest.

Bews did not return to the sport as a result of concussion protocols, which means medi-sub Mitch Knevitt joined Cooper Stephens as Geelong’s two debutants for the day.