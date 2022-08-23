Cat’s unbothered reaction to being lovingly poked by human is hilarious. Watch

Cats are often very explicit about how a lot bodily interactions they need with their people. While some cats like to get pets and kisses all day lengthy, others hardly ever enable their pet parents to the touch them. However, they present their reactions fairly prominently to any scenario they face. This cat, nevertheless, seems to be just a little completely different than others. A video reveals how this kitty stays unbothered and detached to its human lovingly poking it.

The video is posted on Reddit with a easy caption. “I am the best at being unbothered,” it reads. The video opens to point out the cat sitting in entrance of a window staring outdoors. Within moments, a human begins petting it. Failed to get any response from the kitty, the individual them begins lovingly poking it. What is curiously hilarious to see within the video is how the cat retains ignoring its human utterly.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video was posted 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered near 1,900 upvotes. The submit has additionally prompted folks to share numerous reactions. “The eyes. OMG!,” posted a Reddit consumer. “Stuff like this makes me wonder if cats are intentionally funny. Like… she knows she’s being absurdly adorable and hilarious, right?!” expressed one other. “An owl in cat’s clothing,” joked a 3rd. “Tried turning it off and on again? It appears to be completely hung,” wrote a fourth.