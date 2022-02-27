Catto pulls human’s hair, doesn’t let go. Watch funny cat video

Cats are mischievous and that’s one thing that just about everyone agrees with. There are a number of movies that floor on the Internet and take it by storm, that present cats being their naughty and cute little selves. This video that was posted on Reddit reveals how one mischievous little cat pulls her people hair and easily doesn’t care sufficient to let go.

This cat video was posted on the subReddit known as r/AnimalsBeingJerks. It opens to indicate how a girl is sitting on her sofa and recording this video. Soon sufficient, viewers get to note that her head is being pulled backwards by one thing or somebody. As she pans the digicam in the direction of the again, it turns into fairly evident that the pressure behind this pull is, in truth, her pet catto. The cat might be seen with an expression on her face that’s equal elements mischievous and lovely.

“She’s got quite the grip,” reads the caption that accompanies this humorous cat video. The video continues to indicate how the cat retains pulling at her human’s hair with all her may. By the tip of the video, it turns into fairly evident that the cat was making use of various pressure to be able to do that. This is as a result of the human stored exclaiming that the cat wanted to loosen her grip a little bit.

Watch the cat video proper right here:

The video was posted on Reddit a little bit greater than eight hours in the past and has acquired various consideration since then. The cat video has amassed greater than 2,000 upvotes. It has additionally acquired numerous feedback from individuals who love cats.

“Hair is the best toy,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Beautiful ragdoll,” posted one other particular person. A 3rd commented, “Lol.”

What are your ideas on this cat video?