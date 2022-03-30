Caught On Camera: Woman In Burqa Throws Bomb At Security Camp In J&K

The lady has been recognized and will probably be arrested quickly.

Sopore:

A burqa-clad lady was caught on digital camera throwing a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore city of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district yesterday night time.

The lady stops in the midst of the street, then takes out the bomb from her bag and throws it on the CRPF camp in a rush, the CCTV footage exhibits.

Thereafter, she will be seen working away from the spot.

Police mentioned the bomb landed exterior the safety camp and prompted no loss or accidents.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar mentioned the lady has been recognized and will probably be arrested quickly.

An enormous search operation is underway to hint her, officers added.