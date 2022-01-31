Caught On CCTV: Dog Run Over By Audi. Bengaluru Man, 23, Arrested

The accused has been arrested underneath the Prevention of Cruelty Act.

Bengaluru:

A disturbing video from Bengaluru – that exhibits an Audi working over a canine – has led to an enormous outrage and requires strict motion in opposition to the person driving the automobile.

A police case was filed two days after the incident occurred (on January 26) in South Bengaluru’s Jayanagar. The accused -23-year-old Adhi – has been arrested, police mentioned. He is the grandson of a outstanding Bengaluru-based businessman.

The CCTV footage, which has additionally been shared by some animal rights activists on social media, exhibits three stray canines sleeping on the highway. A white Audi then emerges within the body.

The automobile slowly strikes in the direction of one of many canines, after which accelerates. In the stunning clip, the motive force appears to be intentionally focusing on the canine. The timestamp for the CCTV footage reads 5:15 pm, January 26.

“We found one street dog missing for two days. We then started searching for him. Through a CCTV camera, we came to know about the horrific incident. When we reached the spot, we found his body lying there,” mentioned Badri, a neighborhood.

He took the physique of the canine to a veterinarian for a autopsy.

The accused has been arrested underneath the Prevention of Cruelty Act 1960 and IPC 1860. Senior police officers weren’t out there to provide extra particulars.

Expressing anger over the incident, actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, tweeted: “Has the car been seized? Does he have a driver’s license? Was he under the influence of drugs/alcohol? The complainant was threatened at the police station & the police didn’t do anything-any action being taken?”

“It’s pretty evident from the video what transpired – Let’s see if action will be taken against him or the Govt will succumb under pressure since he has friends in high places (sic),” she wrote in one other put up.

“Regarding the incident that happened at Jayanagar 1st block, a Police complaint has been lodged with Siddapura Police station and FIR has been filed. FIR no. 0021/2022. The case is under investigation (sic),” the Animal Welfare Helpline tweeted, responding to requires motion.