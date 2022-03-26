Caught on video: Gunmen open fire in Queens

NEW YORK – The NYPD launched new surveillance video of three suspects needed for a taking pictures in Queens.

It occurred Friday afternoon close to 188th Street and Henderson Avenue in Hollis.

Police say the suspects shot a number of instances on the 36-year-old sufferer, who was hit within the shoulder. The suspects ran off.

The sufferer was taken to Jamaica Hospital in steady situation.

Anyone with any info is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You may submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.