Caught On Video: Man Attacks Woman, Steals Purse At Washington Heights Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are in search of a person they mentioned was caught on video stealing a girl’s purse at a Washington Heights subway station.

Police mentioned surveillance video reveals the incident occurred on the West 163rd Street station close to Saint Nicholas Avenue round 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife when he approached the 43-year-old lady and, at first, tried to seize her cellphone.

There was a battle between the 2 and the person grabbed the girl’s purse as a substitute. The man took off and the girl was not harm, police mentioned.

The purse was finally discovered, however with out the girl’s money inside. Police didn’t say how a lot cash was lacking.

Anyone with any data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or by way of DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.