‘Cautious approach’ to premiership heroes

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has revealed premiership defender Jake Lever might be sidelined past spherical 4 because the membership takes an ultra-cautious method to his return from a foot damage.

Lever, who’s overcoming plantar fasciitis, and premiership-winning teammate Michael Hibberd, who suffered a calf pressure on the eve of the season, are but to play in 2022 and received’t take the sphere towards Essendon on Friday evening on the MCG.

“We’re still taking a cautious approach with them. They are both progressing really well and we’re really hopeful both will be available in the next couple of weeks,” Goodwin stated on Tuesday.

“Jake is probably a little bit ahead of Michael. We’re building their loads back up and definitely one of them will be available the week after.”

Camera Icon Melbourne’s Michael Hibberd nonetheless isn’t able to play. Michael Klein Credit: News Corp Australia

Goodwin stated the teaching workers needed to ensure Lever’s foot subject “has settled” and wouldn’t rush him again, with the reigning premiers off to a 2-0 begin to the season forward of the Bombers’ conflict.

“It’s a long season, we want to get it 100 per cent right, get the load we need back into his body. The medical team and high performance team have taken the approach we want to make sure he is 100 per cent right to go,” he stated.

“That’s been supported by the coaching group.”

Goodwin additionally stated he and the membership have been “really comfortable” with the state of affairs round star younger ruckman Luke Jackson’s contract after he put contract talks on maintain for the early rounds of the yr.

The 20-year-old has emerged as the perfect younger huge man within the AFL and might be focused by WA golf equipment to return residence to Perth.

But Goodwin stated Jackson “loves his teammates and he loves this footy club” and the sturdy mixture he had cast with premiership captain Max Gawn, on subject within the ruck and off subject as Jackson’s mentor, was one thing each needed to construct on.

“If you know Luke you know the personality he is, he’s a pretty laid-back character. He doesn’t think too deeply about that (contract talks),” Goodwin stated.

“He’s focused on being a good teammate and playing good footy. He’s still very raw, he’s got a lot to learn, he’s building an unbelievable chemistry with Max Gawn … that’s what has really excited both Max and Luke, the combination they have and what they can give our footy team and how they can help us progress.

“He’s done some amazing things in his first 30 games and that development with him and Max, we’re hoping it’s for a lot, lot longer.”